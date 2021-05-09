Contact Us
Toddler, Grandmother Critical Following North Bergen Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
North Bergen police
North Bergen police Photo Credit: North Bergen PD Instagram

A 3-year-old boy and his 56-year-old grandmother were hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in North Bergen, authorities said.

The two were rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being struck at 46th Street and Tonnelle Avenue early Saturday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver, behind the wheel of a mid-sized sedan, fled the scene.

The Queens, NY victims were fighting for their lives as of Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website.

