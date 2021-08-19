Third Time's A Charm: Unruly Man Arrested For Refusing To Leave Bayonne Walmart, Police Say

Third time proved to be the charm for a defiant man who refused to leave a Bayonne Walmart after causing a disturbance, police say.

Anthony Millington was twice asked by employees and police to leave on Aug. 17, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

On Aug. 18, a similar situation happened. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to stop Millington to investigate the incident around 8:40 p.m. -- but he ignored commands, Amato said.

Millington, 22, was ultimately stopped soon after and was placed under arrest for defiant trespassing, police said.

During the arrest process, Millington provided false pedigree information in an effort to hinder his apprehension, police said.

