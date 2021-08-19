Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Body Of Woman Found In Barrel On Bergen Street Was Carted Out Of NYC Building, Report Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Third Time's A Charm: Unruly Man Arrested For Refusing To Leave Bayonne Walmart, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bayonne Walmart
Bayonne Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

Third time proved to be the charm for a defiant man who refused to leave a Bayonne Walmart after causing a disturbance, police say.

Anthony Millington was twice asked by employees and police to leave on Aug. 17, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

On Aug. 18, a similar situation happened. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to stop Millington to investigate the incident around 8:40 p.m. -- but he ignored commands, Amato said.

Millington, 22, was ultimately stopped soon after and was placed under arrest for defiant trespassing, police said.

During the arrest process, Millington provided false pedigree information in an effort to hinder his apprehension, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.