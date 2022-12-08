Teen Makes Death Threats Against McDonald's Worker, Massive Riot Breaks Out In Bayonne: Police

Five teenagers were in custody after one threatened a McDonald's worker sparking a riot in Bayonne earlier this week, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy made death threats against the worker at the McDonald's on 25th and Broadway, bringing police to the scene on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

As police attempted to detain the boy, a 16-year-old boy "obstructed the investigation" as approximately 20 more teens surrounded the officers and shouted obscenities, police said.

While more officers arrived in an attempt to disperse the group, a 15-year-old boy pushed an officer and was arrested, Amato said.

While the officer was doing so, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy tried to intervene, but were also taken into custody, authorities said.

The 15-year-old boy who made threats was arrested at his home the following day on charges of terroristic threats. Four others were charged with riot/failure to disperse and obstructing a governmental function.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.