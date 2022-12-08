Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Makes Death Threats Against McDonald's Worker, Massive Riot Breaks Out In Bayonne: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
McDonald's at 25th and Broadway.
McDonald's at 25th and Broadway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five teenagers were in custody after one threatened a McDonald's worker sparking a riot in Bayonne earlier this week, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy made death threats against the worker at the McDonald's on 25th and Broadway, bringing police to the scene on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

As police attempted to detain the boy, a 16-year-old boy "obstructed the investigation" as approximately 20 more teens surrounded the officers and shouted obscenities, police said.

While more officers arrived in an attempt to disperse the group, a 15-year-old boy pushed an officer and was arrested, Amato said.

While the officer was doing so, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy tried to intervene, but were also taken into custody, authorities said.

The 15-year-old boy who made threats was arrested at his home the following day on charges of terroristic threats. Four others were charged with riot/failure to disperse and obstructing a governmental function.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.