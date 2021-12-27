Teen Arrested In Jersey City Murder

A teenage gunman wanted on murder charges for the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Jersey City earlier this month has surrendered to police, authorities said.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday after surrendering to detectives at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The arrestee is accused of shooting Pedro Rodriguez near 600 Communipaw Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 16, Suarez said.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later.

The Regional Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be a homicide.

The teen was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested without incident and will be remanded to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center pending his first appearance.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the arrest to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit with the assistance of the Jersey City Police Department. An additional arrest is expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

