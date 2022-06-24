Suspect Nabbed In Hudson County Car Theft And Burglary Spree: Police

A suspect has been arrested and hit with numerous charges following a spree of car thefts and burglaries in Hudson County, authorities announced.

Tyhaze Williams, 23, of Jersey City, was one of three suspects who ran from officers responding to a report of several attempted car burglaries on Luhmann Terrace in Secaucus shortly before 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, police said.

Williams was tracked down and arrested as the other two suspects escaped despite officers’ attempts to locate them.

During his arrest, Williams was found to be in possession of property stolen from a vehicle on Grace Avenue, police said.

Meanwhile, further evidence showed that Williams was involved in three more break-ins of cars parked on Luhmann Terrace and one parked on 1st Avenue, according to police.

The same morning, officers responding to Lucht Place found a Nissan Pathfinder, Honda CRV, and a Toyota Rav4.

Evidence showed that the Nissan was stolen out of North Bergen the previous day, the Honda was stolen from Born Street in Secaucus, and the Toyota was stolen from 2nd Avenue in Secaucus, both on the night of Thursday, June 23, police said.

Williams was connected to the Toyota theft when he was found with its key, according to police.

Williams was charged with three counts each of burglary, criminal attempt at burglary, and theft, as well as two counts of receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, obstruction, and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Hudson County Jail.

“This arrest was made possible because of the partnership we have developed with the community,” Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

“I want to thank the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, but I also want to laud the efforts of the Night Tour Commander, Lieutenant Thomas Malanka Jr. Lieutenant Malanka has redeployed his manpower and used innovative approaches to address these types of crimes that are occurring during the night to protect our residents’ property while they sleep.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or send an email to detectivedivsion@secaucus.net.

