'Stop Burning Your Food!' Bayonne Neighbor Pepper Sprays Man Who Ripped Door Off Hinge

A 41-year-old Bayonne man was pepper sprayed by his neighbor after he ripped his door off the hinges out of rage Saturday evening, authorities said.

Barry B. Tate came banging on his downstairs neighbor's apartment door at 26th Street and JFK Boulevard, shouting for the 36-year-old victim to stop burning his food around 7:40 p.m., Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Tate went back to his apartment after his neighbor said he wasn't cooking anything, but returned a short while later with the same complaint.

That's when Tate ripped the neighbor's door off the hinges, and the neighbor deployed a burst of pepper spray in self defense, Amato said.

Tate retreated back to his apartment, where officers found him trying to unlock the door, police said.

The on-scene investigation confirmed that Tate had damaged his neighbor's door, Amato said. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief.

