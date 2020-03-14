STANDOFF: Hudson County SWAT Team Helps Police Arrest Union City Man With Outstanding Warrant

A Union City man was taken into custody Saturday after a standoff with the Hudson County Regional Swat Team and police, authorities said.

The SWAT team was called to 4535 Broadway when Isaias Linares Diaz, 51 -- who had an outstanding arrest warrant on weapons charges and a charge of criminal restraint -- refused to leave the apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

SWAT negotiators were able to speak with Diaz on the phone, ultimately convincing him to surrender to the UCPD, Suarez said.

He was arrested without further incident.

Authorities did not say how long the standoff went on for.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.