Shooter Who Killed Woman In Bed In Bayonne Gets 25 Years: Reports

A 31-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2019 killing of a 26-year-old Bayonne woman.

Anthony Shuler pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter last August in the shooting death of Diamond Robinson, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Police responding to reports of a domestic violence incident found Robinson with a gunshot wound early Sept. 22, 2019, Suarez said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told abc7 she ran into the hallway after hearing gunshots and crossed paths with Shuler. She then saw Robinson's roommate and they went into the apartment together, where they saw the victim in bed with a gunshot wound in her face.

Shuler's prison sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this matter by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Roe.

“It is our hope that this sentence provides some comfort to the victim’s loved ones,” said Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Roe.

