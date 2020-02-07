SEEN HIM? Jersey City Package Thief Pried His Way Into 3 Hoboken Buildings, Police Say

Hoboken police have issued three warrants for the arrest of an accused Jersey City burglar.
Luis Medina, 40, used a tool to force his way into the lobby of three residential buildings then, pried open the door a room where packages were kept, police said. Medina then opened several packages, removed their contents and put them into a bag he brought with him, authorities said.
The incidents happened on:
- June 06, around 3:51 a.m., 12th and Clinton Street
- June 15, around 6:40 AM, 10th and Madison Street
- June 19, around 3 a.m., 6th and Adams Street
Medina is wanted on charges of burglary, theft and burglar's tools.
Anyone with information on Medina’s location can contact Det. Paul Quinn at 201-420-5111 or email him at quinnp@hobokenpd.org. Do not approach Medina, police said. All callers may remain anonymous.
If you believe you were a victim of a package theft please call the Hoboken Police Department at 201-420-2100.
