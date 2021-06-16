Second Arrest Made In Double Jersey City Shooting That Killed Man

A second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting last April in Jersey City.

City resident Naseem Rourk, 20, is facing several murder charges in connection with the April 13 shooting death of 21-year-old Rodney Wallace, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A 16-year-old was also recently charged in the incident, which happened inside of a store at 245 Old Bergen Road around 11 p.m.

Wallace was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body around 11 p.m. April 13. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was treated at the Jersey City Medical Center.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

