Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey City Man Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Boy In His Custodial Care

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Francisco Espinal
Francisco Espinal Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey City man was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, authorities said.

Francisco Espinal, 53,  was in the custodial care of the boy when the alleged assault occurred, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Espinal was charged with aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and hindering apprehension, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A detention hearing for Espinal is tentatively scheduled for March 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.