Police: VA Driver Had Shrooms, Handgun Loaded With Hollow Point Bullets In Secaucus

Psilocybin mushrooms and a handgun loaded with hollow point bullets were seized from a 33-year-old Virginia driver in a routine North Jersey motor vehicle stop, authorities said.

Timothy Williams was stopped by Secaucus police who noticed he had expired registration and a faulty brake light on the Meadowlands Parkway around 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Officers spotted a handgun on the driver side floorboard, which turned out to be a 9mm Glock 43 loaded with both hollow point and full metal jacket ammunition, with a round in the chamber, Miller said.

Suspected psilocybin mushrooms were seized from the vehicle, too, the chief said.

Williams was arrested on various weapons and drug offenses.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

