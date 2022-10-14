Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout

A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting each other around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Dawkins and the other gunman fled — Dawkins into his home at 133 Wilkinson Ave. Officers, however, had already set up a perimeter and quickly arrested Dawkins, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Dawkins is charged with aggravated assault, weapons offenses and more.

