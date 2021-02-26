Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: National Leader Of Pagans Busted On Federal Gun Charge In NJ
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Jersey City Man Nabbed In Hoboken Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hoboken police
Hoboken police Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 26-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a December 2020 Hoboken shooting, authorities said Friday.

Jordan Perez shot a man in his leg at 310 Jackson around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Mecka said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for the single gunshot wound, which was not considered life threatening, police said. 

Detective Adam Colon helmed the investigation and worked with other Hoboken police detectives, ultimately identifying Perez as the shooter, Mecka said.

Perez surrendered to authorities on Feb. 25, and was then lodged at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Mecka said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.