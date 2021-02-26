Police: Jersey City Man Nabbed In Hoboken Shooting

A 26-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a December 2020 Hoboken shooting, authorities said Friday.

Jordan Perez shot a man in his leg at 310 Jackson around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Mecka said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for the single gunshot wound, which was not considered life threatening, police said.

Detective Adam Colon helmed the investigation and worked with other Hoboken police detectives, ultimately identifying Perez as the shooter, Mecka said.

Perez surrendered to authorities on Feb. 25, and was then lodged at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Mecka said.

