Police ID Woman Killed, Passenger Critical In North Bergen Weekend Crash

A 36-year-old woman died and a 61-year-old man was seriously hurt when the sedan they were in overturned over the weekend in North Bergen, authorities said.

Police responding to a park lot adjacent to 8701 River Road found an overturned Toyota Camry Solara around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The front seat passenger, Yajira Valenzuela, of West New York, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, a 61-year-old West New York man, was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was in critical but stable condition.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department were actively investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

