Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Resident: Paramus Firefighter Raises Fallen Stars And Stripes During Storm
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Bust Pair For Prostitution At Secaucus Motel

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Red Roof Inn, Secaucus
Red Roof Inn, Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man and woman were arrested on prostitution charges at a Secaucus motel, authorities said.

Police responding to the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway on reports of suspicious activity found Jonathan Ho, 24, of Brooklyn, and Mariyah Maisonet, 21, of Kearny, around 3:15 p.m. July 2, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Both were charged with engaging in prostitution and Ho is also facing drug charges, Miller said.

Ho and Maisonet were served their complaint summonses and released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.