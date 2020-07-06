Police Bust Pair For Prostitution At Secaucus Motel

A man and woman were arrested on prostitution charges at a Secaucus motel, authorities said.

Police responding to the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway on reports of suspicious activity found Jonathan Ho, 24, of Brooklyn, and Mariyah Maisonet, 21, of Kearny, around 3:15 p.m. July 2, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Both were charged with engaging in prostitution and Ho is also facing drug charges, Miller said.

Ho and Maisonet were served their complaint summonses and released.

