Police Bust Massive Drug Operation In North Jersey Hotel Room Netting 6 Arrests, Heroin, Coke

Two women in the process of dumping cocaine into a hotel room sink drain were interrupted by police who found MDMA, heroin, suboxone and other drug paraphernalia, Secaucus police said.

Police were conducting a "park and walk" in the Harmon Meadow area of Secaucus when someone notified them of possible nefarious activity inside one of the rooms on Feb. 16, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

After a week-long investigation, police went into the hotel room whree Ana Roman and Tracy Eayres were in the process of dumping cocaine into a sink drain, Miller said.

A search of the room turned up liquid MDMA, heroin, suboxone, drug paraphernalia, cutting agents, a digital scale, packaging materials, heat sources, as well as paraphernalia for the manufacturing of crack and pre-packaging the cocaine for street sale, the chief said.

Carlos Burgos was in possession of $2,295.00 in United States Currency believed to have been from his illicit narcotics distribution scheme. During this investigation, both suspected powder form and crack/cocaine were seized.

Burgos, Roman and Eayres and Heather Ives were arrested for possessing a quantity of suspected heroin within the hotel room, Miller said.

Brian Kelly, 60 of Hoboken, was arrested for an active “No Bail” warrant from Hoboken along with warrants from Carlstadt and Cedar Grove, each with a bail amount of $1,000.00.

Roxanne Gillete, 35 of Little Ferry, was arrested for active warrants from Atlantic City with a bail of $550.00 and Paterson with a bail of $300.00, the chief said.

“Due to the sheer volume of hotel rooms in Secaucus, some VICE activity is expected, but that is not representative of our overall hotel industry,” Miller said. “We will not allow this type of activity to operate with impunity.

"As I stated when I was sworn in as chief, one of the main focuses of the Anti-Crime Unit will be to address VICE crimes within our hotels. This is another great example how our department’s different units continue to work together toward the common goal, public safety."

CHARGES:

Carlos Burgos, 44 of Jersey City: Maintaining/Operating a CDS Production Facility [2C:35-4], Possession with the Intent to Distribute MDMA [2C:35-5b(2)], two (2) counts of Distribution of a Cocaine [2C:35-5b(3)], four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)], Conspiracy to Maintain/Operate a CDS Production Facility [2C:5-2/2C:35-4] and Money Laundering [2C:21-25].

Ana Roman, 44 of Takoma, MD and Tracy Eayres, 49 of Howell: Tampering with Physical Evidence [2C:28-6(1)], Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)], Conspiracy to Maintain/Operate a CDS Production Facility [2C:5-2/2C:35-4].

Additionally, Ana Roman had an active warrant from North Bergen with a bail in the amount of $2,500.00. All three were lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Heather Ives, 30 of South Hackensack: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)] and released on a summons.

Tips can be made by calling (201)330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucus.net or submitted anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org.

