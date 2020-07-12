Person Struck, Killed By Train In Jersey City

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Jersey City overnight Sunday.

The Hudson Bergen Light Rail train struck the trespasser around 12 a.m., west of the Danforth Avenue station, authorities said.

The individual's age and gender were under investigation as of Monday morning, NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

Service was temporarily suspended between Danforth Avenue and Richard Street.

No one on the train including the two passengers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by NJ Transit police.

