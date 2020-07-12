Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Hudson Bergen Light Rail
Hudson Bergen Light Rail Photo Credit: NJ Transit photo

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Jersey City overnight Sunday.

The Hudson Bergen Light Rail train struck the trespasser around 12 a.m., west of the Danforth Avenue station, authorities said.

The individual's age and gender were under investigation as of Monday morning, NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

Service was temporarily suspended between Danforth Avenue and Richard Street.

No one on the train including the two passengers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by NJ Transit police.

