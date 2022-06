Several victims were pulled from a four-alarm fire that tore through a Bayonne building Tuesday, June 7.

The blaze broke out at an apartment building on Broadway and 15th around 10:30 p.m.

An unknown number of residents were hospitalized after being rescued, including one from a third story window, abc7 reports.

The fire remains under investigation.

