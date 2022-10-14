Pedestrian Hurt In North Bergen Hit-Run

A 32-year-old pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in North Bergen Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said.

The victim is believed to have been struck by a dark-colored vehicle heading north on Tonnelle Avenue around 10 p.m. at 85th Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Found in the roadway, the victim was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915- 1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide- tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.