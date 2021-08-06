Contact Us
Passenger In Double Fatal North Bergen Crash ID'd As Bergen County Native, 27

Cecilia Levine
Luis Fernando Cevallos and Alexis Rodriguez
Luis Fernando Cevallos and Alexis Rodriguez Photo Credit: Luis Cevallos & Alexis Rodriguez Instagram photos

The passenger killed in a North Bergen crash that also left a 24-year-old man dead has been identified as a Bergen Count woman.

Alexis Rodriguez, 27, was the passenger in Luis Fernando Cevallos' 2022 Kia Stinger, when it slammed into a tractor trailer on Tonnelle Avenue at the Paterson Plank Road overpass.around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, sources say.

The top of the Kia was sheared off, he said, adding that the sedan went another 30 to 40 feet before it stopped. 

High speed – confirmed by area surveillance video – appeared to be the only factor, responders said.

An Edgewater native and Bergenfield resident, Rodriguez graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Condolences poured in on Rodriguez' Instagram page while more than $17,000 had been raised as of Friday on a GoFundMe for Cevallos' family.

