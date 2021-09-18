Officer Catches Infant Who Man Dangled Off Balcony For 2 Hours In Jersey City (VIDEO)

A police officer caught an infant that a man had been hanging outside of a 2nd-story window of a house Saturday morning in Jersey City, sources at the scene told Daily Voice (scroll for video).

Officers were called to 64 Rose St. around 9:40 a.m. on reports of a man dangling the baby, sources told Daily Voice.

Civilians and officers pleaded with the man not to drop the child, no more than three months old.

“Don’t do it brother,” says a man capturing the incident on video (below). "This is sick."

Five officers staged themselves directly below the balcony, just in case he dropped the baby, sources said. After approximately two hours, the man dropped the baby -- and an officer caught her in his arms.

The man was reportedly taken into custody after the incident.

Officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.