Authorities in Union City are turning to the public to help located a missing teen.

Jeila “Jayla” Cintron left the area on Nov. 10.

She may be with another young girl in Jersey City or the Bronx, authorities said in a tweet.

Anyone with information contact the detective bureau at 201-348-5810 or the police desk at 201-348-5790.

