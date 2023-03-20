Contact Us
Masturbating Security Guard Does It Again 10 Days Later, Secaucus Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
1000 Riverside Station Boulevard.
1000 Riverside Station Boulevard. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A security guard arrested for masturbating in front of a co-worker did it again 10 days later, authorities said.

Rideef Scruggs, 36, of East Orange, touched himself sexually in front of a coworker while working at 1000 Riverside Station Boulevard, and charged March 7 with lewdness and criminal sexual contact, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Scruggs did the exact same thing about 10 days later, and was slapped with the same charges on March 17, Miller said.

He was issued his complaint summons and was released from police custody.

