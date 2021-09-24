Man Stabbed With Machete During Argument In Kearny Walmart

A 43-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted with a machete inside of a Kearny Walmart Friday, police said.

Police responding to 911 calls found the man inside the store with a deep cut in the back of his head around 10:30 a.m., Kearny police said.

The victim was involved in an argument with another man, who then struck him in the head with a machete.

The suspect fled the store before police arrived.

The victim was transported by EMS to University Hospital, Newark and later released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation are asked to call (201) 998-1313, or to email tips@kearnynjpd.org. Reference case number 21-35,481.

