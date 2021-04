A man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition in a Jersey City shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m., at 40 Stevens Ave., sources told Daily Voice.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound in the side of his body, sources said.

Meanwhile, authorities were apparently seeking a 2009 Nissan Rogue reported stolen in connection with the incident, sources confirmed.

