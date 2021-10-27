Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Woman In Hudson County Vestibule

A West New York man admitted to killing a 32-year-old woman in 2019, authorities said.

Edwin Orlando Velasco-Salazar pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter related to the death of Irma Doris Contreras on Nov. 1, 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Velasco-Salazar on Oct. 25 appeared before the Superior Court Judge Vincent J. Militello, and admitted to recklessly causing Contreras’ death while exhibiting an extreme indifference to human life, the prosecutor said.

The State will be recommending a sentence of 20 years in New Jersey State Prison subject to the No Early Release Act. Sentencing in this case has been scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.

An investigation found Velasco-Salazar and Contreras walked into the vestibule of 214 63rd St., before Velasco-Salazar walked out alone, authorities said.

Three pedestrians found Contreras unconscious in the doorway, and police arrived around 3:41 a.m. She was rushed to Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the Cause of death to be compression of neck and the Manner of death to be homicide.

Velasco-Salazar was subsequently arrested and charged by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit.

The State is represented in this case by Assistant Prosecutor Barbara Drasheff of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

