Man Lurking In Secaucus Resident's Yard Had Loaded Handgun, Cocaine: Police

A New York man with an outstanding warrant found lurking in a Secaucus resident's yard in the middle of the night was found in possession of a handgun, cocaine, ecstasy and more, authorities said.

Police were called to a Second Street home around 2:05 a.m. when the homeowner said her surveillance camera alerted her to a man — later identified as Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, NY — on the side of her house on Friday, Dec. 9, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Responding officers found Brown on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.

While searching Brown before his arrest, Sgt. Aniello Schaffer found a loaded Bryco Jennings 9mm handgun in his waistband, the chief said.

The handgun had a round chambered, was loaded with twelve rounds in the magazine and had an obliterated serial number. A further search of Brown revealed a folding knife, suspected crack/cocaine, ecstasy, suspected PCP and drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

Brown was found to have an outstanding warrant from Plainsboro with a bail amount of $764.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to posses a firearm, trespassing, and related weapons and drug charges. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.