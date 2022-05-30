Man Killed In Broad Daylight Stabbing ID'd As Jersey City Man, 28

A 28-year-old man was stabbed dead in Jersey City over Memorial Day Weekend.

Jawon Purcell was found with multiple stab wounds at 12 Bostwick Ave., around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 2 p.m.

The Cause and Manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.