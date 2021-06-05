Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice
Hudson Daily Voice

Man, 29, Throws 60-Year-Old Mom Off Jersey City Balcony, Killing Her, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
18 Virginia Ave.
18 Virginia Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old man was charged with homicide after throwing his 60-year-old mom off of a Jersey City balcony during a fire early Thursday morning.

Jacqueline Nelson was found on the first floor of 18 Virginia Ave. in critical condition by firefighters and police officers responding to reports of a disturbance just before 1 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Nelson was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:14 a.m., Suarez said.

Meanwhile, her son, Terrence Nelson, was charged with murder and remained at large as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the prosecutor's office said.

A 1-alarm fire was under control around 1:20 a.m.

Anyone with information about Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website. 

All information will be kept confidential.

