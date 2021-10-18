Male Seriously Injured In West New York Hit-Run Crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Hudson County.

The crash occurred near 58th Street and Boulevard East around 8 p.m. in West New York, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

One male was found with life-threatening injuries and the scene, and the vehicle -- a mid-sized sedan -- fled, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being actively investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the West New York Police Department.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website.

