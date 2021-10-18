Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sleeping Homeowner Woken By Burglar In Bedroom Holds Him For Police, Little Ferry PD Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Male Seriously Injured In West New York Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
West New York Police file photo
West New York Police file photo Photo Credit: West New York Police

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Hudson County.

The crash occurred near 58th Street and Boulevard East around 8 p.m. in West New York, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

One male was found with life-threatening injuries and the scene, and the vehicle -- a mid-sized sedan -- fled, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being actively investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the West New York Police Department.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.