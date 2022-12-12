Contact Us
Knife Fight Breaks Out At Secaucus Froyo Shop

Mac Bullock
Gerald Rainey, a 34-year-old Secaucus man, was arrested at a CUPS Frozen Yogurt store after police say he pulled a knife during a fight.
A Secaucus man faces criminal charges after police say he pulled a knife during a fight at a frozen yogurt shop. 

Authorities were dispatched to CUPS Frozen Yogurt at 700 Plaza Drive just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where officers arrested 34-year-old Gerald Rainey, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice.

Rainey was arraigned and booked at Hudson County Jail on charges of unlawful weapon possession, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, authorities added. 

No injuries were reported. 

