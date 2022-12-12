Knife Fight Breaks Out At Secaucus Froyo Shop

A Secaucus man faces criminal charges after police say he pulled a knife during a fight at a frozen yogurt shop.

Authorities were dispatched to CUPS Frozen Yogurt at 700 Plaza Drive just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where officers arrested 34-year-old Gerald Rainey, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice.

Rainey was arraigned and booked at Hudson County Jail on charges of unlawful weapon possession, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, authorities added.

No injuries were reported.

