Kid Who Snuck Out, Person Getting Water Avoided Injury In North Bergen Garbage Truck Crash

A child who snuck out to be with friends and another resident who got up for a glass of water avoided serious injury or death when a garbage truck crashed into their North Bergen homes, officials said.

The home at 1435 51st St., sustained serious damaged when the truck crashed into it around 12:55 a.m. Friday, reports say. Both the driver and passenger were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, reports say.

NB Cares coordinator, Aimee Focaraccio, told HudPost.com that one of the residents had just gotten out of bed for water and a child had snuck out to hang out with friends when the accident occurred. Focaraccio was working with families to supply clothing, food, toiletries and more.

More than $1,000 had been raised as of Friday afternoon on a GoFundMe for one of the families.

The home was being assessed by the building department Friday morning.

"Last night there was an unfortunate accident on 51st street involving a North Bergen MUA garbage truck and 2 private residences," Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco said.

"Many of the details about how this happened are still unknown but one thing we can confirm is that everyone is ok and there where no major injuries. North Bergen Police Department, North Hudson Regional, North Bergen EMS, North Bergen Building Department Inspector, North Bergen OEM coordinator, NB CARES coordinator, and Director of sanitation were all on scene swiftly to assess the situation and help all of the residents."

