Kearny Police Release Details In Hours-Long SWAT Standoff

Police in Kearny have released details in an hours-long SWAT standoff that ended peacefully on Saturday, March 5.

Officers and a mental health screener from Jersey City Medical Center’s Mobile Crisis Unit were trying to perform a welfare check on a man inside of a home near Webster and Passaic avenues when he barricaded himself inside around 8:45 a.m., KPD Chief George King said.

The man may have been experiencing a mental health crisis and may have displayed a shotgun, authorities later learned.

With assistance from the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, Kearny Police officers secured a safety perimeter and communicated with the man from outside the home.

Just before 3:45 p.m., the man peacefully emerged and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The man was not charged but the situation remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.