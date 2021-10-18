Contact Us
Kearny Girl, 17, Charged Death Of Baby Found In Trash Can

Cecilia Levine
Change.org Justice for Baby Matthew
Change.org Justice for Baby Matthew Photo Credit: Change.org Justice for Baby Matthew

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in the death of an infant last October in Hudson County, authorities said.

The Kearny teen was charged with aggravated manslaughter, child endangerment and desecrating human remains, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The girl was charged as a juvenile.

A Change.org petition called "Justice for Baby Matthew" was launched by Angela Owens last October, after the infant was found in a trash can.

More than 2,100 signatures had been garnered as of Oct. 18, 2021.

More than 2,100 signatures had been garnered as of Oct. 18, 2021.

