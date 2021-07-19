Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: POLL: One In 5 Americans Believes US Government Is Using COVID-19 Vaccine To Microchip Citizens
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Sex Offender Shared 100 Child Porn Images Over Instagram, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Gaughran
Thomas Gaughran Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 48-year-old Jersey City registered sex offender was arrested on child porn charges, authorities announced.

Thomas Gaughran had distributed approximately 100 images of child sex abuse material through Instagram’s direct messenger, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Local authorities launched an investigation following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) on March 11.

Gaughran was arrested without incident on Tonnelle Avenue on Friday, July 16, on charges of endangering the welfare of children by distributing child sex abuse material and endangering the welfare of children by possessing child sex abuse material, Suarez said.

Gaughran requested medical attention following his arrest and was transported to Hoboken Medical Center. After being medically cleared for incarceration, he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.