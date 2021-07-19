Jersey City Sex Offender Shared 100 Child Porn Images Over Instagram, Prosecutor Says

A 48-year-old Jersey City registered sex offender was arrested on child porn charges, authorities announced.

Thomas Gaughran had distributed approximately 100 images of child sex abuse material through Instagram’s direct messenger, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Local authorities launched an investigation following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) on March 11.

Gaughran was arrested without incident on Tonnelle Avenue on Friday, July 16, on charges of endangering the welfare of children by distributing child sex abuse material and endangering the welfare of children by possessing child sex abuse material, Suarez said.

Gaughran requested medical attention following his arrest and was transported to Hoboken Medical Center. After being medically cleared for incarceration, he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny.

