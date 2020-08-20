Jersey City Mom, Toddler Hospitalized After Awning Falls On Them

A mom and her toddler sustained minor injuries after being struck by a falling awning in Jersey City Thursday.

The pair were walking on Martin Luther King Dr. when an awning being installed at the corner of Forrest Street fell from several feet, hitting them around 1 p.m., City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The mother sustained a minor injury around her eye and the child suffered a bump on her head, Scalcione said.

Both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. It was unclear if violations would be issued.

The business installing the awning at 432 MLK Dr. is listed on Google Maps as Los Montones Meat Market.

