Jersey City Man Wanted For Strangling GF Nabbed By US Marshals: Prosecutor

After nearly two months on the run, a Jersey City man wanted for strangling his 27-year-old girlfriend was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Tyquan Baisden, 25, was nabbed by members of the U.S. Marshals Service shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Summerfield Avenue in Asbury Park, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of Diamond Davila of Jersey City on Oct. 19.

Police found Davila in her apartment on Woodlawn Avenue, around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

The Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence and the manner of death to be homicide.

Baisden was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was sent to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first court appearance.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit with the assistance of the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation.

