Jersey City Man Sexually Assaulted 10-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-yer-old girl earlier this month, authorities said.

Anthony Clinton was arrested Feb. 10, for the alleged crime that occurred on Feb. 6 inside of a home, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to detain Clinton until his hearing, set for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Clinton is charged with Sexual Assault by Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arrested without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

