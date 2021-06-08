Jersey City Man Gets 35 Years For 2018 Street Killing

A 28-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 35 years behind bars for the street shooting of another man in 2018, authorities announced.

Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Arre on Aug. 5 sentenced Michael Weathersbee to a term of 30 years in state prison for a murder charge and another five years for a weapons offense -- both without parole, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The court merged the defendant’s conviction for second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose with the Murder conviction and imposed a concurrent 10 year New Jersey State Prison sentence on the conviction for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Weathersbee's charges stem from the Sept. 23, 2018 shooting death of Laquan Clark around 2:10 a.m. on New Street, Suarez said.

Clark was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and subsequently pronounced dead.

Weathersbee was charged and arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit on Sept. 26, 2018, and and indicted by a Grand Jury on Dec. 19, 2018.

He was found guilty of the crime by a Hudson County jury on Feb. 10, 2020, after a two-week trial.

The State is represented in this case by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Baginski of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit.

