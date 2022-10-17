Jersey City Man Curses Out Bayonne Police Officer: Authorities

A 51-year-old Jersey City man was charged with disorderly conduct after screaming obscenities at an officer who asked him to move his double-parked vehicle in Bayonne, authorities said.

Bruce B. Bowens was told to move his car while speaking with another man near 3rd Street and Humphrey Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato said.

"As the officer addressed the parking violation by ordering Bowens to move the vehicle, he was subjected to a tirade of verbal obscenities by both men," Amato said.

The officer continued his investigation and prepared to issue summonses to both males. After issuing a summons to Bowens, he directed his investigation to the other male. While speak to him, Bowens attempted to interject and was speaking in a "loud and irate manner," Amato said.

Another officer tried to escort Bowens away from the scene and return him to his vehicle but he refused to cooperate as he continued yelling. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.