Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Man Struck, Killed Trying To Cross Route 17
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Man Charged With Sexual Assaulting Girl, 14

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Darious Dickey
Darious Dickey Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey City man has been charged in a 2018 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, authorities said Saturday.

Darious Dickey, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in an Ocean Avenue building on Feb. 17, 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was arrested without incident at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City Friday, Oct. 9, around 12:40 p.m., Suarez said.

Dickey was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a first court appearance. He was charged with child endangerment, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.