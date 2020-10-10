Jersey City Man Charged With Sexual Assaulting Girl, 14

A Jersey City man has been charged in a 2018 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, authorities said Saturday.

Darious Dickey, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in an Ocean Avenue building on Feb. 17, 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was arrested without incident at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City Friday, Oct. 9, around 12:40 p.m., Suarez said.

Dickey was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a first court appearance. He was charged with child endangerment, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.