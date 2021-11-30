'I Touch Little Girls': NJ Home Health Aide Arrested In Staten Island Man's Murder

A New Jersey woman was charged with killing a Staten Island man in her care months after his body was found with the words "I touch little girls" written on his bare chest.

Rene Ayarde, 28, of Jersey City, was arrested Monday in connection with the July 19 killing of Robert Raynor, 80, the NY Daily News reports. She had been working as his home health aide, news reports say.

Six hours before Raynor's body was found in a first-floor hallway of his home, Ayarde was arrested on accusations she assaulted her 3-year-old daughter, the outlet said.

The girl was hospitalized with a bruised neck and had old, healing injuries on her body after Ayarde apparently dropped her on the concrete and dragged her, then threw a full water bottle at her face, the outlet said citing prosecutors.

When a witness called 911, Ayarde grabbed the phone from her hands and knocked her to the ground, authorities said.

Raynor's cause of death was ruled a homicide and the cause was blunt force trauma to his head and torso, officials told CBS New York.

