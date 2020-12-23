Hudson County Grand Jury Indictment Charges Dad With Murder In Infant Daughter's Death

A North Bergen man was arrested this week on accusations he killed his 4-month-old daughter, who died from traumatic brain injuries in March 2018.

A Hudson County Grand Jury handed up an indictment of Raul Torres on Dec. 17, charging him with murder and endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Torres, age 27, was arrested Tuesday evening on Sedore Avenue after a traffic stop, and was processed on the homicide warrant issued following the indictment, Suarez said.

On Feb. 13, 2018, a Jersey City police officer station at the Jersey City Medical Center contacted the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit to report a 4-month-old girl, who was unresponsive and not breathing, had been taken to the hospital by ambulance, the prosecutor said.

SVU detectives were also informed that the infant had bruising on her forehead, a partial skull fracture and a subdural hemorrhage. The infant, later identified as Khaleesi Torres, was transported to Newark Beth Israel, where she died of her injuries on March 3, 2018.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the Jersey City Police Department and the North Bergen Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.