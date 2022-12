A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken.

Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said.

He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.