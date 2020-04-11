HEROES: Secaucus Police Officers Revive Woman, 75

Three Secaucus police officers came to the rescue of a 75-year-old woman having breathing problems, now recovering well at the hospital.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found the woman lying down and turning blue at a home at the 600 block of 9th Street around 6 p.m. Nov. 1, Chief Dennis Miller said.

First on scene was Officer David Delseni, who performed "rescue breaths" on the victim. Her conditioned worsened, though, and she soon became unresponsive.

The woman stopped breathing and Delseni couldn't find her pulse.

Officers Michael Borrelli and Matthew Kirvin arrived, and began performing CPR and administering their AED, giving a shock to the woman's heart. Her pulse came back.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by Hudson Regional Hospital EMTs, and was recovering in the ICU as of Wednesday morning.

“I am extremely proud of these officers and commend their perseverance in performing these lifesaving measures," Miller said.

"I am especially proud that these officers utilized their training and the equipment provided to them, worked as a team and were able to bring this victim back to life."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.