Gunman Sentenced In Mass Hudson County Shooting

A 30-year-old West New York man was sentenced to 71 years in prison for a 2019 mass shooting in North Bergen, authorities announced.

Jonathan Haughey-Morales got 50 years for the murder of Carlos Garcia, and three consecutive seven year sentences for aggravated assault for the three others injured in the incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre also gave him five years, which will run concurrent for unlawful weapon possession.

Officers responding to 2033 46th St. found four shooting victims around 3:30 a.m. on May 5, 2019, including 40-year-old Garcia, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Two other males and one female were all taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where Garcia was pronounced dead at approximately 4:25 a.m.

Haughey-Morales was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and apprehended in South Whitehall Township, PA, the following day.

