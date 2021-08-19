Goats, Birds Seized In Jersey City Cruelty Incident Possibly Involving Witchcraft

Goats and birds were surrendered in an animal cruelty incident Thursday in Jersey City, officials said.

Officers saw the animals in the home at 141 Van Horne St., in the afternoon hours.

Unconfirmed and initial police reports cited possible witchcraft, along with dead and alive animals on the property

"The City is working with the Liberty Humane Society on the safe surrender of the animals," Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The JCPD’s investigation is ongoing.

