Girl, 13, Sexually Assaulted By West New York Family Friend, Prosecutor Says

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man more than three times her age in a West New York home, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were notified of a girl being sexually attacked earlier this month by a family friend, later identified as 38-year-old Jose Del Pilar, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Del Pilar was arrested later that day, Jan. 20, just after 5 p.m. at the West New York Police Station on 60th Street, Suarez said.

He was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

