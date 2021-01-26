Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rioter Cops To Torching Trenton Police Cruiser After George Floyd Protest
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl, 13, Sexually Assaulted By West New York Family Friend, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Del Pilar
Jose Del Pilar Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man more than three times her age in a West New York home, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were notified of a girl being sexually attacked earlier this month by a family friend, later identified as 38-year-old Jose Del Pilar, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Del Pilar was arrested later that day, Jan. 20, just after 5 p.m. at the West New York Police Station on 60th Street, Suarez said.

He was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.