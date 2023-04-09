Fuel Truck Kills Scooter Rider In Hudson County Hit-Run Crash: Prosecutor

A scooter rider was struck and killed by a fuel truck on Route 495 in Hudson County Saturday, April 8, authorities said.

The Transporo motor-scooter rider was trying to merge onto the westbound ramp for Route 495, as he came from the JFK Boulevard and 32nd Street intersection, when he was struck around 3:45 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The motor-scooter collided with the rear passenger side tires of the Freightliner fuel truck, police said. The truck fled the scene but was found nearby, along with the driver, according to Suarez.

The scooter's identity has not been released.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

